Accused supplying drugs in educational institutions held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Tuesday arrested a drugs supplier distributing the contraband items in different areas of the city, including educational institutions.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, some 200 grams of ice and 1.8 kilograms of charas were recovered from the accused identified as Zaheer.

During initial investigation, the accused revealed that he supplied drugs in different areas of the city, including educational institutions.

The accused was wanted in many drug cases registered at different police stations, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Chauntra Police nabbed accused Shoaib with 550 grams of charas while the Kallar Syedan Police also recovered 500 grams of the contraband item from accused Umar Aslam.

Similarly, six liquor suppliers were netted by the police in operations in different areas.

The Waris Khan Police held two accused Mohib Abbas and Abdul Hammed recovering five litres of liquor each from them.

The Naseerabad Police also recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Aamir and Abdul Naeem, while the Sadiqabad and Civil Lines Police held accused Mustafa and Raheel respectively on the recovery of 10 litres and five litres of liquor from them.