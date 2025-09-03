Accused Surrenders Before ANF In Drugs Case As SC Rejects Bail
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An accused in a drug case on Wednesday surrendered before Anti-Narcotics
Force (ANF) after the Supreme Court rejected his bail petition.
The lawyer of accused, Mazhar Iqbal Sidhu, took the stance during the hearing
that the accused wanted to surrender after the bail was rejected.
The prosecutor took the stand that the ANF was an independent force.
Justice Hassan Azhar noted that 10 kg of drugs and a drone were also recovered
from the accused.
The accused withdrew the application after observations were made to reject the
bail application. The Supreme Court included the arrest of the accused in the
court order.
The Supreme Court had rejected pre-arrest bail of accused Fayyaz Alias Bhola in
drug smuggling case.
A case of drug smuggling was registered against the accused in Lahore in
August 2023.
