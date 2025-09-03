Open Menu

Accused Surrenders Before ANF In Drugs Case As SC Rejects Bail

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Accused surrenders before ANF in drugs case as SC rejects bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An accused in a drug case on Wednesday surrendered before Anti-Narcotics

Force (ANF) after the Supreme Court rejected his bail petition.

The lawyer of accused, Mazhar Iqbal Sidhu, took the stance during the hearing

that the accused wanted to surrender after the bail was rejected.

The prosecutor took the stand that the ANF was an independent force.

Justice Hassan Azhar noted that 10 kg of drugs and a drone were also recovered

from the accused.

The accused withdrew the application after observations were made to reject the

bail application. The Supreme Court included the arrest of the accused in the

court order.

The Supreme Court had rejected pre-arrest bail of accused Fayyaz Alias Bhola in

drug smuggling case.

A case of drug smuggling was registered against the accused in Lahore in

August 2023.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

18 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

18 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

18 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan