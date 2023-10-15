Accused terrorist, murderer arrests in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Two accused persons allegedly involved in murder and terrorism cases were arrested in Kohat on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the accused were detained during a successful operation carried out by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Shah Dauran Khan and his police team.

The arrested accused were identified as Riyaz Khan, a resident of Jawaki, and Habib, a resident of Bada Bair. Riyaz Khan was wanted by Kohat police in a terrorism case, while Habib was wanted in a murder case.

The arrested accused were transferred to the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station for further investigation.

APP/ARQ/378