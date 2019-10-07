Accused to be indicted on Oct 15, in Thatha water supply reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday postpone the indictment of accused till October 15, in Thatha water supply corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

The indictment was postponed due to absence of three accused from the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During outset of hearing, the jail administration informed the court that accused Abdul Ghani had been shifted to hospital due to ailment and couldn't be produced this day.

The two other accused including Manahil Majeed and Ijaz Memon submitted a request to the court seeking one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the judge. The court asked all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had nominated a total of 13 accused in the above corruption reference including former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah.