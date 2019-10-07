UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused To Be Indicted On Oct 15, In Thatha Water Supply Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Accused to be indicted on Oct 15, in Thatha water supply reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday postpone the indictment of accused till October 15, in Thatha water supply corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday postpone the indictment of accused till October 15, in Thatha water supply corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

The indictment was postponed due to absence of three accused from the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During outset of hearing, the jail administration informed the court that accused Abdul Ghani had been shifted to hospital due to ailment and couldn't be produced this day.

The two other accused including Manahil Majeed and Ijaz Memon submitted a request to the court seeking one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the judge. The court asked all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had nominated a total of 13 accused in the above corruption reference including former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah National Accountability Bureau Water Jail May October All From Court

Recent Stories

JUI-F rejects a notification, terms it fake

13 minutes ago

JUI-F bans female workers’ participation in its ..

13 minutes ago

NAB Chairman’s parents murder case: LHC sets thr ..

13 minutes ago

FATF declares Pakistan’s performance to curb ter ..

21 minutes ago

PM’s close aide Awn Chaudhary refuses chairmansh ..

21 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif made Gen Bajwa as COAS but why presen ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.