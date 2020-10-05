Accused tortured to death by police

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :An accused of a robbery case was tortured to death allegedly by Gogera police during investigation on Monday.

According to police, Gogera police had arrested Tasawar on the charge of robbery and during investigation, the police tortured him severely due to which his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

Taking notice of the death, DPO Okara Umer Saeed Malik has ordered to register a case against SHO Gogera police station Muhammad Sarwar and other police officials- Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Yasin, Shamimul Haq and Ijaz.

Meanwhile, scores of people including relatives of the victim blocked the Okara-Faisalabad road for hours by placing body of the victim.

On information, DPO Umer Saeed Malik along with heavy contingent of police reached the spot and pacify the protesters by assuring that strict action would be taken against the responsible police officials.