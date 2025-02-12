Accused trying to kidnap twins arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Saddar Baroni Police on Wednesday arrested an accused who had tried to kidnap a 5-year-old twin siblings.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused attempted to kidnap the children but had to flee as the later shouted for help.

On receiving information about the incident, the Saddar Baroni Police took immediate action and arrested the accused, who was identified as Irfan Hameed.