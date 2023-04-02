UrduPoint.com

Accused Turned Out To Be Killer Of Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Accused turned out to be killer of brother

KASUR, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have resolved the blind murder case by arresting an accused who turned out to be the killer of his brother.

According to police, Akram, resident of Old Lorry Adda was going to Ram Thaman area of Raja Jhang when unidentified persons shot him dead, some ten days ago.

A special police team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Aslam was constituted which traced out the suspects. The police arrested victim's brother Imran and his accomplice Bilal.

The accused Imran has confessed his crime of killing his brother over property issue.

DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu has appreciated the performance of investigation team.

