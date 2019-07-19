Accused used to flee on auto-rickshaws after committing crimes on motorbikes arrested: SP Lyari

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Four alleged members of Lyari Gang War (LGW) were arrested by Chakiwara police who used to commit street crimes on motorbikes and later flee on auto-rickshaw.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lyari Iftikhar Ahmed Lodhi on Friday addressing a press conference at DSP Kalakot office claimed that the arrested accused were identified as Zeeshan alias tissue, Pyar Ali, Asif and Ali Nawaz.

They were arrested from Tanga Stand after being chased by the police team of Chakiwara PS. The team also recovered four illicit 30 bore pistols with rounds and a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw from their possession.

He further said that the arrested accused were involved in street crimes in Baldia Town, Ranchore Line and Garden areas. Police was also conducting raids to apprehend their other accomplices.