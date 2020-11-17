UrduPoint.com
Accused Wanted In Brother's Murder Held

Tue 17th November 2020

Police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in murder case of step brother in the jurisdiction of Rahuki Police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in murder case of step brother in the jurisdiction of Rahuki Police station. According to the Police spokesman, SHO P.S Rahuki Fida Hussain Leghari has arrested accused Waheed nominated in murder case and recovered pistol used in the crime along with live rounds.

The Spokesman said the accused Waheed had killed his step brother Shahid some three months ago and escaped. A police team led by SHO Fida Hussain Leghari acting on tip off raided a hideout and arrested the accused along with the weapon used in the incident. Rahuki Police had registered murder case on the complaint of Ghulam Haider alias Qadir Bux Manghwar against the accused.

