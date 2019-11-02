Accused wanted in car lifting cases held in Islamabad

Shalimar police station has arrested an accused wanted to police in car lifting cases and recovered weapon from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Shalimar police station has arrested an accused wanted to police in car lifting cases and recovered weapon from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan had constituted a special team under the supervision of SHO Malik Basheer and others for vigilance against car lifters.

The team arrested a car lifter identified as Hassan Javid resident of District Gujrat besides recovering pistol along with ammunition from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of car lifting in areas of Karachi Company, Kohsar and Shalimar police stations and other cities including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin. Further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.