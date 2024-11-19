Accused wanted in house robbery cases arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have arrested an accused wanted in house robbery cases after being injured in an encounter in Naseerabad area.

A Honda City car stolen from the Westridge area a few days ago, a mobile phone and a pistol were recovered from the accused identified as Muhammad Ali, who was wanted in house robbery cases registered at various police stations, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the police tried to stop their vehicle during snap checking, but the accused started firing. In retaliatory fire, the accused was injured and arrested, while his accomplice escaped.

The spokesman said the police were carrying out raids to nab the absconding accused.