Accused Who Killed, Torched Body Of Minor Girl Identified: Police

Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:32 PM

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) The district police after a thorough investigation here on Monday have ascertained the identity of the accused who killed and later torched the body of a minor girl from Badhaber area on November 20, last.

According to police, it was her neighbor who allegedly molested, killed and later torched the body of a seven-year-old girl, Aalia in Badhaber area.

Soon after identification, police conducted a raid at a house near the victim girl's residence but could not succeed in arresting him.

Police recovered drugs and immoral pictures from the house of the accused.

Police said the accused was not present at his home however tireless efforts were on to arrest him as soon as possible.

