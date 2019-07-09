Accused withdraws interim bail plea in fake bank accounts case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of an interim bail plea in the fake bank accounts scam after accused Syed Abbas Zaidi expressed his desire to withdraw the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of an interim bail plea in the fake bank accounts scam after accused Syed Abbas Zaidi expressed his desire to withdraw the case.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the interim bail plea of the accused.

During the course of hearing, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed informed the court that Zaidi had been nominated in Reference No 2.No arrest warrants had been issued against Zaidi as only a call up notice had been served to him, he added.

On this, the accused apprised the court that he wanted to withdraw his bail petition.

At this, the bench disposed of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the name of Syed Abbas Zaidi was surfaced in the list of people prepared by the joint investigation team (JIT) which had probed the fake bank accounts scam.

Meanwhile, the same bench adjourned hearing of the post-arrest bail plea of Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed till indefinite time. The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding as the petitioner desired to change his legal counsel.