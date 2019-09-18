Accused woman gets 5 times death sentences in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Ahmad Wednesday awarded five times death sentences to an accused involved in five murders case of Jouhrabad police station

According to court sources, on July 11, 2018 the accused Gulnar Bibi resident of Riaz town Jouhrabad axed to death her five family members including Muhammad Ajmal (husband) and four minor children Fahad, Abdullah (sons), Ayesha and Asma (daughters) over family quarrels.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completed the arguments the learned judge awarded 5 times death sentences along with fine 2.5 million to the culprit Gulnar Bibi.