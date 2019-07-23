An Accountability Court Tuesday extended the physical remand of accused Ali Akber Abru for seven days in mega money laundering and fake accounts case investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court Tuesday extended the physical remand of accused Ali Akber Abru for seven days in mega money laundering and fake accounts case investigation.

The NAB officials produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the development in investigation from the accused and prayed the court to grant his further remand.

The court accepted the NAB request and ordered to produce the accused again on July 26.