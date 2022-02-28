ACDC hold annual advisory board meeting to review its performance

The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) on Monday organised Annual Advisory Board Meeting to review its performance and provide overall policy directions for the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) on Monday organised Annual Advisory Board Meeting to review its performance and provide overall policy directions for the current year.

The meeting was held here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The members of the ACDC advisory board attended the meeting, said a press release.

In his welcome remarks Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISSI, apprised the board on the workings of the five centres of excellence at the ISSI that had contributed towards the aim of producing quality work, achieving synergy, the relevance of issue areas and narrative building.

He said that ISSI did 190 events throughout the year 2021 and had extended outreach to 43 think tanks internationally. The theme that ISSI is following for the year 2022 is "National Security Expanding Horizons." He appreciated the ACDC that has been producing excellent work for over two years.

While giving the Performance Review of ACDC, Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director ACDC, apprised about the vision and functions of the Centre. The ACDC was established on October 30, 2019, as a part of the ISSI. The vision of ACDC is to contribute focused research and quality policy input through in-depth analysis and dialogue on issues of arms control, disarmament, nuclear safety and security, nuclear deterrence, emerging technologies and challenges to peace and strategic stability.

He apprised the advisory board that the Centre organised 17 major events in 2020 including seminars, roundtables and Tuesday Dialogue. He also talked about ACDC vision 2020-2023 with a theme of "Strategic Stability in South Asia." He also gave a review of 2021 activities.

The ACDC organised 26 events during 2021 on issues like the US nuclear policy under Biden, effects of emerging technologies, cyber security, the myth of India's impeccable non-proliferation record, issues and debates at Conference on Disarmament, Indian naval modernization and its impact on South Asia and peaceful uses of nuclear technologies.

The ACDC research activities included issues briefs, confidential briefs and research articles.

He also highlighted the book that the ACDC is about to launch Titled "Shifting Doctrines and Emerging Threats: Challenges to Strategic Stability in South Asia."This was followed by interactive discussion in which the advisory board members appreciated the work of the ACDC and gave suggestions to improve the Center's research, activities and outreach.