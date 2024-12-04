ACDC hosts session II “Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Institutions, Norms”

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) held its flagship event 'The Islamabad Conclave-2024' on the theme “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order” here Wednesday. On the first day of the event, the Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) hosted Working Session-II themed “Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Institutions and Norms.”

General (Retd) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, in his keynote address, stated that the emerging global landscape was marked by evolving change and unpredictability, where norms and institutions were ineffective or in decline, said a press release.

He further said that the strategic environment was marked by geopolitical shifts, multipolarity, the rise of China, the resurgence of Russia, and the emergence of Indian influence. “Technological advancements like AI, cyber technologies, and biotechnology were not only altering how nations interact but also creating new conflicts. Economic interdependence was fragmenting. Moreover, environmental threats were no longer confined to borders. Shifting alliances like NATO were facing internal tensions. Countries were forging new partnerships, which was bringing unpredictability to the international arena. Institutions like the UN were now facing criticism over lack of action vis-à-vis Palestine and Kashmir,” he added.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director ACDC, stated that Pakistan must explore challenges and opportunities arising out of this evolving global environment to strengthen its national security and guide its foreign policy. To foster a more stable security environment in the region Pakistan believed in engaging in constructive dialogues with its neighbors and recognized the importance of multilateralism in addressing the challenges of arms control and strategic stability in the region and beyond.

Former Ambassador Zamir Akram in his remarks on “Dynamics of Global Strategic Environment,” stated that competing Western and Non-Western narratives were shaping the contemporary environment.

“In the contemporary world alliances between Russia and China were being called alliances without limits. Strategic and conventional arms race, proliferation of emerging technologies, reversal of arms control, and disarmament had contributed to the international environment. He recommended strengthening Pakistan’s partnership with China,” he said.

Dr. Andrey Pavlov, Professor at Saint Petersburg State University, while speaking on “Evolving International Institutions, Norms, and Trends” stated that the complexities of the international environment, and unpredictability had made it uncertain what this multipolar world will look like. The arms control and disarmament regime has declined. It was difficult to distinguish between offensive and defensive, strategic to non-strategic weapons. There has been a deterioration of the arms control regime from the ABM treaty to New START, with no hopes of revival of the last U.S.-Russia bilateral arms control.

Speaking on regional security dynamics, Dr. Moonis Ahmar, Professor at the University of Karachi stated that while the world had moved from a unipolar to a multipolar world growing Sino-Russian engagement was increasingly important. Major regional fault lines lie in the Indo-Pak unresolved conflicts. Unless there was betterment of Indo-Pak relations, peace and stability will remain elusive. Afghanistan was a major destabilizing factor in Central, South, and East Asia.

While highlighting Pakistan’s perspective, Tahir Hussain Andrabi, Director General, ACDIS at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), stated that the world was seeing an unprecedented increase in arms spending, arms races, new weapons at land, air, sea, and outer space. Major powers were pursuing nuclear force modernization while the arms control regime was in decline.

