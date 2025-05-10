'ACE active against anti-social elements'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha is fully committed to taking action against people who are involved in embezzlement, land grabbing and bribe cases.

This was said by Deputy Director ACE Sheikh Umar while talking to APP at his office on Saturday.

He said that the department's motive was to discourage anti-social activities in society and take transparent and immediate action against elements involved in crimes. "I conducted open courts and held meetings with officers aimed at addressing public grievances. The role of the media is imperative in highlighting public issues and helping the institution in this regard," he added.