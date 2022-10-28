ACE arranges training workshop for officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :A special training workshop was arranged by the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday to improve skills and abilities of officials.

Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema said the department was striving hard to end corruption by adopting various modern ways of investigation.

She added officers of investigation department were a real asset as they remained busy to take action against corrupt elements.

Deputy Director Sheikh Umer Hayat, Deputy Director Ghulam Muhammad and othersattended the workshop.

Later, the regional director also distributed shields among officials over good performances.