ACE arrest fraudulent, retrieves teacher plot from occupants

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Saturday raided at officers colony here and arrested a fraudulent who occupied one kanal plot of a female teacher illegally.

According to details, a fraudulent namely Zaroor along with his accomplices Younis Chatha, Muhammad Aamir and others had got transferred one canal plot of a female teacher Azra Zafar illegally.

Director General ACE Punjab Muhammad Gauhar Nafees ordered the Regional Director ACE Multan for action against the fraudulent.

The ACE team raided and arrested the main accused from Kahror Pakka.

The case was got lodged against seven accused after inquiry.

ACE took four days judicial remand of the accused.

DG ACE Punjab said that crackdown against land grabbers would be continued across the province.