ACE Arrest Man For Depriving His Grandson Of Property

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Mianwali has reclaimed a two-kanal house from a man who unlawfully deprived his grandson of property on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by ACE office, Jahangir, the maternal grandfather, along with his accomplice Atlas Khan, used forged documents to seize the property, leaving his grandson Anique Ramzan homeless. Acting on his complaint, ACE Mianwali, under the supervision of Circle Officer Nasir Aziz Khan Niazi, conducted a successful operation and arrested both suspects. The operation was carried out under the directives of Director General ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, and Regional Director ACE Sargodha, Mudassir Hanif Bhatti, as part of their ongoing crackdown against corruption.

A case was registered at the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Mianwali, and investigations revealed that a stamp vendor, Muhammad Afzal from Kundian, was also involved in forging property documents. He has secured interim bail from the Lahore High Court to avoid arrest.

Circle Officer ACE Nasir Khan Niazi not only ensured the arrest of the culprits but also facilitated the return of property.

