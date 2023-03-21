ACE arrest PO wanted in corruption case:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a corruption case.

A spokesperson for the ACE said Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application in which it was stated that that the accused, Muhammad Akbar and Nasir Rauf, had embezzled Rs 6.

98 million by making fake accounts of employees and pensioners.

After an inquiry, a raiding team arrested Muhammad Akbar while raids were conductedto arrest the other accused.