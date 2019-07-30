UrduPoint.com
ACE Arrest Revenue Office Employee In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:08 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment(ACE) team arrested a reader of revenue office Noorpur Thal over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment(ACE) team arrested a reader of revenue office Noorpur Thal over corruption charges.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that complainant Muhammad Ramzan resident of Noorpur Thal said in his application to Director ACE Shahbaz Hussain Shah that reader of Naib Tehsildar office Muhammad Nasir was demanding Rs.

10,000 for the demarcation of agricultural land.

On the direction of Regional Director,the Circle Officer Zarar Ahmad along with Judicial Magistrate Husnain Ahmad Anwar conducted raid at the saif office and red handed arrested reader Muhammad Nasir and recovered the bribe amount.

Police registered case and started investigation.

