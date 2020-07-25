ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 10 officers and officials of the Food Department on the charges of corruption in mega wheat scandal 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 10 officers and officials of the Food Department on the charges of corruption in mega wheat scandal 2018.

It was disclosed in the ACE inquiry that flour mill owners committed big corruption during Ramzan 2018, by selling wheat which was given for providing flour to common man on subsidized rates. But they sold all wheat in the open market and made millions of rupees, said a press release on Saturday.

The ACE inquiry also fixed responsibility of the corruption on 155 officials of the Food Department.

Now FIRs against all of them have been registered and process of their arrest has been started in the province. As many as 10 officials of the Food Department including three assistant food controllers, three Inspectors, three senior clerks and one security guard have been arrested until now.

Punjab ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees has directed all regional officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements and to arrest them at any cost.