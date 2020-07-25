UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Arrests 10 Food Officials For Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:28 PM

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 10 officers and officials of the Food Department on the charges of corruption in mega wheat scandal 2018

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 10 officers and officials of the Food Department on the charges of corruption in mega wheat scandal 2018.

It was disclosed in the ACE inquiry that flour mill owners committed big corruption during Ramzan 2018, by selling wheat which was given for providing flour to common man on subsidized rates. But they sold all wheat in the open market and made millions of rupees, said a press release on Saturday.

The ACE inquiry also fixed responsibility of the corruption on 155 officials of the Food Department.

Now FIRs against all of them have been registered and process of their arrest has been started in the province. As many as 10 officials of the Food Department including three assistant food controllers, three Inspectors, three senior clerks and one security guard have been arrested until now.

Punjab ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees has directed all regional officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements and to arrest them at any cost.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Man 2018 Market All Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

2 hours ago

Virus-hit Texas braces as 2020's first hurricane, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.