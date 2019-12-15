UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Arrests 11 People On Taking Bribe, Retrieve 1291 Kanal Lands, Recover Above Rs 170 Million From Defaulters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

ACE arrests 11 people on taking bribe, retrieve 1291 kanal lands, recover above Rs 170 million from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Circle has arrested 11 people red-handed over taking bribe besides 28 accused including 13 absconders wanted in different cases and recovering from them Rs 3,255,088 during last three months.

The action was taken against corrupt persons involved in illegal practices on the directives of Punjab government, Director ACE Sargodha Babar Rehman Waraich told the media persons here Sunday.

The ACE has also retrieved 1291 kanal lands worth Rs 1.866 billion from land grabbers and handed over to the concerned departments.

It also recovered amount of Rs 170,241,829 from the defaulters of different departments and deposited it in the government accounts.

The Director ACE told that a total of 253 complaints were pending, when he took charge of the post and during last three months, a total of 554 complaints have been received while 647 complaints were resolved. A total of 340 inquiries were pending here while 142 inquiries have been completed during this period, he told.

144 cases were pending in start of September, he said and added that 25 new cases were registered during three months and 39 cases were decided while 25 challans were submitted in the courts.

Related Topics

Corruption Government Of Punjab Sargodha Circle September Sunday Post Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

10 minutes ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

25 minutes ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

25 minutes ago

Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March 2 ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.