ACE arrests 11 people on taking bribe, retrieve 1291 kanal lands, recover above Rs 170 million from defaulters

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Circle has arrested 11 people red-handed over taking bribe besides 28 accused including 13 absconders wanted in different cases and recovering from them Rs 3,255,088 during last three months.

The action was taken against corrupt persons involved in illegal practices on the directives of Punjab government, Director ACE Sargodha Babar Rehman Waraich told the media persons here Sunday.

The ACE has also retrieved 1291 kanal lands worth Rs 1.866 billion from land grabbers and handed over to the concerned departments.

It also recovered amount of Rs 170,241,829 from the defaulters of different departments and deposited it in the government accounts.

The Director ACE told that a total of 253 complaints were pending, when he took charge of the post and during last three months, a total of 554 complaints have been received while 647 complaints were resolved. A total of 340 inquiries were pending here while 142 inquiries have been completed during this period, he told.

144 cases were pending in start of September, he said and added that 25 new cases were registered during three months and 39 cases were decided while 25 challans were submitted in the courts.