ACE Arrests 2 Revenue Officials In A Land Scam

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested two Revenue officials in a raid at their office in Jamshoro district on Thursday in a matter pertaining to a land scam.  An official of ACE informed that the team have arrested Taluka Mukhtiarkar Raza Muhammad Bhutto and Tapedar Mushtaq Qureshi.

  Both of them were later booked in a FIR lodged on complaint of ACE's official Allah Dito Laghari.  According to Laghari, both the suspects created bogus documents of a government land measuring 195.1 acres and sold the same causing loss to the national exchequer.  The official said both the suspects would be produced before the Anti Corruption Court to obtain their remand. 

More Stories From Pakistan

