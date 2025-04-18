Open Menu

ACE Arrests 3 Irrigation Engineers

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Three Irrigation Department engineers were arrested in a raid by a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Kot Addu on Friday on charge of usurping resources by selling solar tube-well equipment for illegal personal gains.

ACE Muzaffargarh Circle Officer Muhammad Ramzan, leading a team, arrested SDO irrigation Kot Addu Ajmal Raza, and sub engineers Mazhar Hussain Shah and Tauqeer Raza, says an official release issued by ACE DG Khan spokesman Shamshair Khan Gurmani.

The three accused officials from Kot Addu Irrigation department had colluded with each other and sold solar tube well equipment to get illegal financial gains and caused loss worth Lakhs of Rupees to the government.

Competent authorities have approved judicial action against the three accused and they all would be produced before court.

The spokesman said that ACE DG Khan was continuing action against corruption without any discrimination.

