ACE Arrests 3 Irrigation Engineers
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Three Irrigation Department engineers were arrested in a raid by a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Kot Addu on Friday on charge of usurping resources by selling solar tube-well equipment for illegal personal gains.
ACE Muzaffargarh Circle Officer Muhammad Ramzan, leading a team, arrested SDO irrigation Kot Addu Ajmal Raza, and sub engineers Mazhar Hussain Shah and Tauqeer Raza, says an official release issued by ACE DG Khan spokesman Shamshair Khan Gurmani.
The three accused officials from Kot Addu Irrigation department had colluded with each other and sold solar tube well equipment to get illegal financial gains and caused loss worth Lakhs of Rupees to the government.
Competent authorities have approved judicial action against the three accused and they all would be produced before court.
The spokesman said that ACE DG Khan was continuing action against corruption without any discrimination.
APP/hus-amj
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics delegations meet Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
ACE arrests 3 irrigation engineers5 minutes ago
-
PM launches Performance Management System at FBR, calls for strong efforts to reduce debts15 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issue15 minutes ago
-
Police head constable martyred in attack15 minutes ago
-
2 accused in custody injured in police shootout15 minutes ago
-
PPP's Saba Talpur officially declared winner in NA-213 by-polls25 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University launches probe into cheating allegations25 minutes ago
-
Military Courts: Khwaja Haris concludes arguments25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner conducts surprise visits to school, THQ hospital25 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews Crime Control Department25 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims participate in 721st Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi25 minutes ago