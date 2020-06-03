ACE arrests 4 including patwari for land fraud

Anti corruption establishment police on Wednesday have arrested four accused including a patwari on charges of allegedly being involved in land fraud

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Anti corruption establishment police on Wednesday have arrested four accused including a patwari on charges of allegedly being involved in land fraud.

The Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha, received a complaint from Asmat Bibi, d/o Muhammad Hussain, resident of Khaliqabad, that her cousins had transferred her father's 171 kanals 7 marlas land on in their name through forgery using his financial and political influence. She pleaded for a legal action against responsible.

On which Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha, after inquiry, has ordered to register a case in anti-corruption police station against the accused.

During the investigation, the records of the Revenue Department were thoroughly scrutinized proving the the accused guilty.

The Regional Director Anti corruption Sargodha has approved judicial action against accused. On the direction of Regional Director Anti-corruption, Atif Shaukat, Assistant Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Khushab and his team conducted a raid and arrested accused Abdul Rehman Patwari, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Hayyatss.