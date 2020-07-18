UrduPoint.com
ACE Arrests 46 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

ACE arrests 46 accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore arrested 46 accused and proclaimed offenders in two weeks.

In compliance of direction of DG ACE Punjab, the anti corruption Lahore Region-A launched a grand operation against proclaimed offenders and court absconders and arrested the accused/POs & CAs involved in multiple cases of ACE Lahore Region, according to a handout issued here on Saturday.

In this regard, special teams were constituted under supervision of different officers of Lahore Region.

The teams continuously conducted raids over accused/ POs & CAs for their arrest.

As a result, thereof, following 46 accused/POs were arrested out of which 23 accused had been arrested and 23 got pre-arrest bails from the Anti Corruption Courts and Lahore High Court Lahore, fearing of their arrest.

The investigation staff and prosecution Wing of ACE Lahore Region-A had been directed to pursue the pre-arrest bails of the accused vigilantly.

The accused /POs arrested in last two weeks were- Khalid Mahmood, Constable No.21186 involved in case FIR No.267/2016, Javed Iqbal, SI, involved in case FIR No. 24/2014, Ahmad Ali, Beneficiary involved in case FIR No. 293/2019,Rafaqat Ali, beneficiary involved in case FIR No. 13/2020,Umar Suleman, Secretary UC involved in case FIR No.1345/2019, Muhammad Afzal, Ex-Staff Officer, involved in case FIR No.237/2014, Mumtaz Hussain, Beneficiary involved in case FIR No.07/2008,Khurram Shokat, Beneficiary involved in case FIR No1133/2014,Javed, Head Clerk involved in case FIR No.15/2020,Imran Irshad, Building Inspector involved in case FIR No.04/2020,Muhammad Faisal Khan, Stamp Vendor, involved in case FIR No205/2015,Farooq Ahmad, Ex-Registry Moharrar involved in case FIR No.29/2013,Muhammad Ishfaq, Witness involved in case FIR No1206/201Muhammad Riaz, beneficiary involved in case FIR No.

310/2010,Mirza Naeem Baig, Stamp Vendor involved in case FIR No.04/2020,Nazeer Ahmad Bhatti, Ex-Deputy Director LDA involved in case FIR No.88/2017,Mujahid Zia, Tehsildar involved in case FIR No19/2020,Maqbool Patwari involved in case FIR No.19/2020,Muhammad Siddique, Witness involved in case FIR No. 13/2017,Imtiaz ASI, involved in case FIR No.40/2019 Faisal Butt, Stamp Vendor involved in case FIR No.273/2014,Abid Mahmood, Head Constable/Moharrar involved in case FIR No409/2011,Muhammad Younas, beneficiary involved in case FIR No.12/2018.

Furthermore, the accused on pre-arrest bails are as Iftikhar Ali involved in case FIR No. 15/2020 ,Maqsood Hassan involved in case FIR No. 15/2020, Manzoor involved in case FIR No.2226/2019, Muhammad Mansha involved in case FIR No.399/2017, Rehman Ali involved in case FIR No.380/2019, Shakeel Ahmad involved in case FIR No.15/2020, Zakir Hussain involved in case FIR No.13/2020,Shahnawaz involved in case FIR No.15/2020,Ejaz Ahmad involved in case FIR No.388/2014, Hafiz Atiq involved in case FIR No.125/2009, Ahsan Mahmood involved in case FIR No.125/2009, Adnan Asghar involved in case FIR No.125/2009, Rana Muhammad Usman involved in case FIR No.320/2016,Khalid Mahmood involved in case FIR No.267/2016, Naheed Kausar involved in case FIR No.73/2010 , Amina Zahid involved in case FIR No.1345/2019 ,Akram involved in case FIR No.22/2017,Ghulam Qadir involved in case FIR No.14/2017,Musharaf-ud-Dininvolved in case FIR No.1345/2019, Faisal Khan involved in case FIR No.144/2019, Muhammad Farooq involved in case FIR No.144/2019 Muhammad Bilal involved in case FIR No.144/2019,Shahzad, Traffic Warden involved in case FIR No.733/2018.

Reginal Director Lahore A said in this respect that raids for the arrest of accused persons /PO,s/CA,s were being conducted by the ACE Lahore Region-A round-the-clock for the arrest of the accused persons.

