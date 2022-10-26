ACE arrests 6 officials on bribery charges

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment director general (DG) said on Wednesday that six persons were arrested in different districts on the charge of bribery.

The DG said that the ACE Gujranwala region conducted a raid in Mandi Bahauddin and arrested two persons for taking bribe. Excise Department Constable Usman Arif, and a private office boy Bilal Aslam, were arrested and bribe money worth Rs 20,000 was recovered from them, he said and added that a case had been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, ACE Sahiwal region arrested a naib qasid of the deputy commissioner's office, along with his accomplice after his bail was cancelled by the high court.

Naib Qasid Riaz Ahmad and his accomplice took Rs 200,000 bribe money from the plaintiff.

In the Multan region, Deputy Director ACE Khanewal arrested the municipal committee head clerk red-handed in presence of a magistrate for receiving Rs 20,000 bribe.

The anti-corruption department, in the Multan region, also conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Ali secretary union council and naib qasid Waseem Akhtar red-handed while taking Rs 7,000 bribe money.

The accused had demanded money from the plaintiff to issue a death certificate. A case has been registered against the accused.