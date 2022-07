(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested an accused for selling plots on fake documents.

The ACE sources said officials arrested Rana Muhammad Mushtaq who had sold40 plots worth billions of rupees to people after preparing fake documents.

The ACE also started investigation against those involved in the case.