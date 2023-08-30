Open Menu

ACE Arrests Accused Of Forgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ACE arrests accused of forgery

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an accused involved in a forgery case here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar received an application that a retired teacher of government girls high school Chak no 29 SB who died two years ago while her son was receiving her pension through forgery and he did notinformed the department about her death.

The ACE took an action and the inquiry officer recovered Rs 783,740 from the accused.

Related Topics

Died Abdul Razzaq From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

15 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

30 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

38 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

1 hour ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

1 hour ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

1 hour ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan