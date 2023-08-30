ACE arrests accused of forgery

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an accused involved in a forgery case here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar received an application that a retired teacher of government girls high school Chak no 29 SB who died two years ago while her son was receiving her pension through forgery and he did notinformed the department about her death.

The ACE took an action and the inquiry officer recovered Rs 783,740 from the accused.