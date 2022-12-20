ACE arrests accused over corruption

On the instructions of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, the ACE team arrested Sheikh Khalid Mahmood over corruption, after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, the ACE team arrested Sheikh Khalid Mahmood over corruption, after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court.

Sheikh Khalid Mahmood acquired the railway's five marla land on lease and built an illegal plaza on it.

He also did not pay the lease amount of 60 million rupees of the government land and, instead of submitting the map of the plaza, submitted the map of a residential house which proved fake.

The ACE team apprehended the accused, Sheikh Khalid Mahmood, after the cancellation of bail plea from the LHC and started legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Inspector Building Mehar Afzal, who was involved with the accused in this forgery, fled from the country.