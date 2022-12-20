UrduPoint.com

ACE Arrests Accused Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 12:36 AM

ACE arrests accused over corruption

On the instructions of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, the ACE team arrested Sheikh Khalid Mahmood over corruption, after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, the ACE team arrested Sheikh Khalid Mahmood over corruption, after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court.

Sheikh Khalid Mahmood acquired the railway's five marla land on lease and built an illegal plaza on it.

He also did not pay the lease amount of 60 million rupees of the government land and, instead of submitting the map of the plaza, submitted the map of a residential house which proved fake.

The ACE team apprehended the accused, Sheikh Khalid Mahmood, after the cancellation of bail plea from the LHC and started legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Inspector Building Mehar Afzal, who was involved with the accused in this forgery, fled from the country.

Related Topics

Corruption Lahore High Court Punjab Mehar From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

2 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

2 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

2 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

2 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

2 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Mili ..

Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Military Cooperation, Global Situa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.