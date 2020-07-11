ACE arrests ASI over corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on the charges of taking bribe from a citizen.

During an inquiry held in ACE Lahore, all charges against ASI Imtiaz were proved true and judicial action was approved and case no 40/2019 was registered against him in Police Station ACE Lahore, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The ASI took not only bribe but also took LCD, Television and other household items from the complainant. He was presently serving as ASI in Police station Garhi Shahu, Lahore.

ACE Lahore region team arrested him last day.