ACE arrests court absconder

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division arrested an alleged court absconder near Shalimar area, here on Thursday.

ACE Circle Officer Investigation Asmatullah Bandyal, along with a team, conducted a raid at Shalimar block area and arrested Zahida Yousaf, a resident of Sargodha, and sent her behind bars.

The accused had allegedly got registered a plot in her name illegally in Block 136, with the help of Wapda Cooperative Housing Society staff in 2012.

A case was filed against her over fraud by the ACE, but she got bail from the court. Later on, she disappeared and did not appear before the court, and was declared an absconder.