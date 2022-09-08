UrduPoint.com

ACE Arrests Court Absconder

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ACE arrests court absconder

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division arrested an alleged court absconder near Shalimar area, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division arrested an alleged court absconder near Shalimar area, here on Thursday.

ACE Circle Officer Investigation Asmatullah Bandyal, along with a team, conducted a raid at Shalimar block area and arrested Zahida Yousaf, a resident of Sargodha, and sent her behind bars.

The accused had allegedly got registered a plot in her name illegally in Block 136, with the help of Wapda Cooperative Housing Society staff in 2012.

A case was filed against her over fraud by the ACE, but she got bail from the court. Later on, she disappeared and did not appear before the court, and was declared an absconder.

Related Topics

Sargodha Circle From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic af ..

Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic affairs

2 minutes ago
 Murderers of student arrested

Murderers of student arrested

2 minutes ago
 Medical camps established to provide free medicine ..

Medical camps established to provide free medicine to rain-affectees

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Number of Non-G7 Countries to Joi ..

US Treasury Says Number of Non-G7 Countries to Join Russian Energy Price Cap Coa ..

3 minutes ago
 KBP, SGWS demand govt to fix sugarcane support pri ..

KBP, SGWS demand govt to fix sugarcane support price as Rs430 per maund

3 minutes ago
 Pictorial gallery opens at BZU Saraiki centre

Pictorial gallery opens at BZU Saraiki centre

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.