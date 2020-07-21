ACE arrests deputy director for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested a deputy director red-handed while taking bribe from a citizen.

According to official sources, the team headed by Anti-Corruption Judge Aneela Arshad raided the Labour office here on Tuesday and caught Assistant Director (Labour) Haider Shah red-handed while taking bribe from a citizen.

The ACE arrested the accused and recovered bribe money Rs 20,000 from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.