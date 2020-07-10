ACE arrests gardawar over bribery

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday claimed to have arrested an official of local Revenue department over charges of taking bribe.

A team of local ACE officials arrested gardawar Javaid red-handed while taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a citizen.

The ACE has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.

Further investigation is underway.