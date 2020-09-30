UrduPoint.com
ACE Arrests KDA Official For Allegedly Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

ACE arrests KDA official for allegedly taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh, West Zone has arrested Executive Engineer of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Arif Raza for allegedly taking bribe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh, West Zone has arrested Executive Engineer of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Arif Raza for allegedly taking bribe.

Executive Engineer Arif Raza had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 500,000 from an applicant Sarfraz Ali Khushalwala, said a statement on Wednesday.

The ACE West Zone's team along with Judicial Magistrate Shiraz Ahmed arrested Executive Engineer Arif Raza red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

