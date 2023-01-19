UrduPoint.com

ACE Arrests Land Grabber

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ACE arrests land grabber

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha nabbed a person who was found involve in illegal land grabbing in Sargodha.

Sahib Bibi r/o Kachi abadi, Hamid Raza Colony complained to Regional Director Anti Corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema that Zulfiqar Ali r/o 38 NB with the help of his other companions Asim Shair and Muhammad Riaz had illegally occupied her eight marla plot.

Upon receiving the complaint, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Muhammad Akram circle officer to look into the matter.

Muhammad Akram raided and arrested the accuse after the inquiry, said ACE spokesman.

