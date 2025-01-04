ACE arrests Nikah Khawan for making fake marriage certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department Saturday arrested a Nikah Khawan for his involvement in fabricating fake marriage certificates and ruining the lives of young women.

According to a press release issued by the ACE office, Aiman Latif, d/o Muhammad Latif, a resident of Block No. 14, Sargodha, filed a complaint, alleged that Muhammad Awais, the Nikah registrar of Union Council No. 13, Sargodha, conspired with accused Muneeb Raza to fabricate a marriage certificate without the presence of the bride, witnesses, or other legal formalities.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Additional Director General Anti-Corruption ordered an inquiry, leading to the registration of FIR No. 17/2024 at the Anti-Corruption Headquarters Police Station in Sargodha.

During the investigation, led by of Assistant Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Sargodha, Tasawar Abbas Bosal, records were meticulously reviewed, witness statements were recorded, and the accused failed to prove their innocence.

Based on the findings, a raid was conducted to arrest Muhammad Awais, while efforts to apprehend other accused are ongoing.