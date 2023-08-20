Open Menu

ACE Arrests Police Driver On Fake Degree

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ACE arrests police driver on fake degree

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested a police police constable (driver), who had got a job in Punjab police as constable on a fake certificate of matriculation.

ACE sources said that Asad Abbas was recruited to Punjab police in 2018 on a fake degree. Upon receiving the information, the ACE investigated the case and busted him.

