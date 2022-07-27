ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh near Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh near Jamshoro on Wednesday.

Anti-Corruption Director Zeeshan Memon arrested the PTI leader in a joint operation with Jamshoro and Hyderabad police.

Sheikh appeared before the department officials in an investigation relating to a land grabbing case filed against him when he was taken into custody.