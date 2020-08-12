ACE arrests two accused over wheat embezzlement:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested a former district food controller and former food inspector over wheat embezzlement.

According to the ACE that anti corruption authorities come to know that 2,000 bags of wheat had been embezzled at Subhaga (PR-II Sargodha) by the food department officials.

After investigation, the regional director Anti-Corruption approved action against the accused, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, former district food controller, and Agha Abbas Shah, food inspector in-charge center Subhaga and ordered their arrest.

During the interrogation, the accused could not prove their innocence and Rs 4.3 million wasrecovered from them.