ACE Arrests Two Auditors, Three Finance Officers In Fraudulent Withdrawal Of Salaries

Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Balochistan Tuesday arrested two senior auditors of Accountant General (AG) office Quetta for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent withdrawal of salaries from fake accounts, Balochistan Government Spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Balochistan Tuesday arrested two senior auditors of Accountant General (AG) office Quetta for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent withdrawal of salaries from fake accounts, Balochistan Government Spokesperson said.

In tweet , Liaquat Shahwani said that the anti-corruption establishment had also arrested three finance officers on the corruption allegations and case had been registered against them.

He predicted that more corrupts elements were expected to be arrested as the anti-corruption establishment was conducting inquiry and investigations of the offence.

The citizen had already registered their complaints on the involvement of employees of AG office Quetta in embezzlement.

They said that the employees of the AG office were demanding 3 to 10 thousands rupees on a single stamp.

