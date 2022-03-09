ACE arrests two govt employees, PO

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested two government employees and a proclaimed offender (PO) from different cities of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested two government employees and a proclaimed offender (PO) from different cities of the province.

Proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahzad, stamp vendor, has been arrested in case FIR. 27/2017 for fraudulently acquiring the house of complainant. The accused was proclaimed offender for the last five years.

In case FIR No 334/21 registered in ACE Police Station Muzaffargarh, the ACE Punjab arrested Shafique Ahmed Khan, a head clerk in Irrigation Department Muzaffargarh, for preparing bogus court orders of the Labour Court.

Shafique Ahmad received bribe from his co-accused Hasnain Iqbal to prepare the bogus court orders for regularisation of his service.

In a raid, ACE Punjab, Lahore Region arrested Anwar Mahmood, the main accused in Case FIR. 12/2021, for transferring 134 Kanal state land in favor of Anwar Mahmood, whereas the co-accused Taqi Sabir, the Patwari, was already under arrest in another FIR.