ACE Arrests Two Officials On Corruption
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 10:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment in Bahawalpur region, led by a magistrate, conducted a trap-raid and arrested Patwari Abdul Sattar of the Revenue department along with recovery of Rs.5000 bribe notes from him.
The ACE has registered a case and started legal proceedings.
This money was demanded by the accused for providing a copy of a property document to the plaintiff.
Meanwhile, the anti-corruption Gujranwala region, under a judicial magistrate, conducted a trap-raid and arrested accused Syed Asif Ali, a grade-11 clerk of union council No.20 Gujranwala, red-handed for receiving a bribe of 10,000 rupees.
Accused Syed Asif Ali demanded this bribe for issuing the birth certificate to the plaintiff. Legal proceedings have been initiated after registering a case against the accused.