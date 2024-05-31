Open Menu

ACE Chairman Farhat Junejo Transfered

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Farhat Junejo, an office of PSP (BS-21), presently posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) was transfered with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Farhat Junejo, an office of PSP (BS-21), presently posted as Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) was transfered with immediate effect.

According to notification issued here on Friday, Farhat Ali Junejo was transfered and directed to report to Service, General Administration and Coordination department.

