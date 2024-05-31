'ACE Committed To Take Action Against Anti-social Elements'
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha is fully committed to take action against
people who are involved in embezzlement, land grabbing and bribe cases in the region.
This was said by Director ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokar while
talking to APP at his office on Friday.
He said that the department's motive was to discourage anti-social activities in the
society and take transparent and immediate action against elements involved in crimes.
'I conducted open courts and meetings with officers aimed at addressing public grievances"
said Imran Khokhar.
A role of the media was very imperative in highlighting public issues and helping the institution
in this regard, he added.
