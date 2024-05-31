Open Menu

'ACE Committed To Take Action Against Anti-social Elements'

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

'ACE committed to take action against anti-social elements'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha is fully committed to take action against

people who are involved in embezzlement, land grabbing and bribe cases in the region.

This was said by Director ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokar while

talking to APP at his office on Friday.

He said that the department's motive was to discourage anti-social activities in the

society and take transparent and immediate action against elements involved in crimes.

'I conducted open courts and meetings with officers aimed at addressing public grievances"

said Imran Khokhar.

A role of the media was very imperative in highlighting public issues and helping the institution

in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha Media

Recent Stories

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

45 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

1 hour ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

15 hours ago
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

15 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

15 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

15 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

15 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

15 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan