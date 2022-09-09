ACE constitutes CET to probe irregularities in distribution of relief goods

The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment has constituted a Combined Enquiry Team (CET) to probe alleged irregularities conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro district Capt (r) Farid-ud-din Mustafa in the distribution of the relief goods among the flood affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment has constituted a Combined Enquiry Team (CET) to probe alleged irregularities conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro district Capt (r) Farid-ud-din Mustafa in the distribution of the relief goods among the flood affected people.

According to an office order which was issued on Friday, the team would be headed by Deputy Director ACE Jamshoro Jawed Ahmed Halepoto.

The Assistant Direct ACE Sukkur district Abdul Qadir Durrani, Inspector ACE Hyderabad Muhammad Nawaz Panhwar and Circle Officer Tando Allahyar district Agha Hussain are members of the CET.

The SHC issued the inquiry order after a lawyer of Jamshoro district filed a petition blaming the DC for the alleged irregularities.