ACE Continues Action Against Corrupt Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :On the direction of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Nadeem Sarwar, the ACE Rahim Yar Khan region arrested an elementary school teacher, Hafiz Faqir Ahmad, in Bahawalpur for getting a government job through fake credentials.

Meanwhile, Director Anti-Corruption Dera Ghazi Khan deposited Rs 490,183 in the account of DG ACE through direct recovery.

Former SST headmaster Waqar Hussain in Rawalpindi region, an accused of embezzlingRs 396,932 from school fund, was also arrested by the ACE who was an absconder whileafter his arrest, legal action has been initiated.

